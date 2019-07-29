 
Schaerbeek man injured after jumping from window to escape fire
Monday, 29 July, 2019
Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran...
’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English...
Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult,...
Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in...
Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in...
    Schaerbeek man injured after jumping from window to escape fire

    Monday, 29 July 2019

    A man who jumped from a first-floor window to escape a Schaerbeek house engulfed in flames after an explosion was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition on Monday.

    The fire brigade found the man at around 8:45 AM after it was alerted that a house in Rue des Ailes was on fire after a blast reportedly went off a few hours earlier, according to Le Soir.

    “A person had jumped out of the window of the first floor and was badly burned,” a spokesperson for the fire department told Belgian media.

    At their arrival, firefighters said that there was a large cloud of smoke coming out of the first floor of the building and that they found the man in the back.

    A second person, who was unharmed, was also evacuated from the building alongside a cat and three kittens. The fire left the building completely uninhabitable, the spokesperson said.

    The causes of the blast remain so far unclear, according to the spokesperson.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

