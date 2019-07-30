Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during the fall

Hundreds of trains going through Brussels are expected to be suspended during a month in the fall, after railway infrastructure company Infrabel said it needed to carry out repairs that could impact the commutes of over 60,000 travellers each day.

The suspension concerns the P trains national railway company SNCB, which are in service during peak morning hours and which leave and come into the city via the southern Gare du Midi, according to BX1.

Infrabel is asking SNCB to suspend them from mid-October to mid-November, with total closures of the Gare du Midi-Gare du Nord junction during the long holiday weekends of November 1 and 11.

Infrabel said that it was “vital” to repair and modernise the infrastructure of Gare du Midi, after during last week’s heatwave it was forced to pull all P trains from service.

The P trains operator, SNCB, said that the month-long suspension would impact an estimated 68,000 commuters, saying that it was taken aback by Infrabel’s short notice.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times