 
Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during the fall
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
Latest News:
Commissioner wants to strengthening anti-money laundering amid banking...
Car bursts into flames after serious crash, driver...
Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during...
U.K. registers record-breaking 38.7 degrees...
Prostitution is a ‘disgusting vice’, writes Pope Francis...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Commissioner wants to strengthening anti-money laundering amid banking scandal in home country
    Car bursts into flames after serious crash, driver flees the scene
    Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during the fall
    U.K. registers record-breaking 38.7 degrees
    Prostitution is a ‘disgusting vice’, writes Pope Francis
    Russia: Over 650,000 people call for law against domestic violence
    Manhunt after driver hits a police officer at Koekelberg: Police fires shots at fleeing vehicle
    No more European money for fossil energy
    UK to spend up to £100 million in massive no-deal Brexit campaign
    Belgian police is appealing for help following attempted murder
    Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran
    ’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English channel
    Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult, father says
    Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in Belgium
    Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in the Arctic
    Heavier electric cars wear out roads faster
    Boris Johnson and his girlfriend move in to Downing Street
    Eight year old boy pushed in front of train in Frankfurt
    Schaerbeek man injured after jumping from window to escape fire
    Greta Thunberg sets ‘sail’ to the US
    View more

    Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during the fall

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    © Belga
    Credit: © Belga
    © Belga

    Hundreds of trains going through Brussels are expected to be suspended during a month in the fall, after railway infrastructure company Infrabel said it needed to carry out repairs that could impact the commutes of over 60,000 travellers each day.

    The suspension concerns the P trains national railway company SNCB, which are in service during peak morning hours and which leave and come into the city via the southern Gare du Midi, according to BX1.

    Infrabel is asking SNCB to suspend them from mid-October to mid-November, with total closures of the Gare du Midi-Gare du Nord junction during the long holiday weekends of November 1 and 11.

    Infrabel said that it was “vital” to repair and modernise the infrastructure of Gare du Midi, after during last week’s heatwave it was forced to pull all P trains from service.

    The P trains operator, SNCB, said that the month-long suspension would impact an estimated 68,000 commuters, saying that it was taken aback by Infrabel’s short notice.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job