A oil spill causes tunnel closure and traffic on Avenue Louise

The tunnels between Hôtel des Monnaies and Avenue de la Toison d’Or are closed in both directions following an oil spill in the Brussels Louise area.

The leak was likely caused by a truck, according to information from BX1.

This extends to the surface and flows through tunnels, which for safety reasons have been closed to traffic in both directions, confirms Camille Thiry, spokesperson for Brussels Mobility, while the Louise tunnel towards Basilique is also closed by police order.

The incident caused significant traffic congestion.

The Brussels Times