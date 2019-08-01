Driver in serious Schaerbeek crash identified after showing up in hospital

Police have identified a driver who fled after causing a serious accident in Schaerbeek. Credit: Alertes Contrôles De Police - Infos Bruxelles/Facebook

The driver who escaped the scene of a serious crash in Schaerbeek has been identified after he showed up in the hospital, the public prosecutor confirmed Thursday.

The man, who had been on the run since the start of the week, reportedly went to the hospital to treat his injuries, Stéphanie Lagasse, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office told La Dernière Heure.

Details of the man’s identity remain unclear, but the public prosecutor’s office has confirmed that he was driving a vehicle with French licence plates and that he will be brought in for questioning this week, following reports by HLN.

The incident took place on Saturday when the driver lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over several times before landing on the roof in a busy Schaerbeek junction.

After the crash, the suspect managed to crawl out of the vehicle and flee the scene, leaving his 17-year-old passenger inside with critical injuries.

The prosecutor further confirmed that the suspect sustained light injuries during the crash.

After the driver turned up in the hospital, the spokesperson said that it was unclear whether authorities had grounds to charge the suspect with fleeing the scene of a crash.

An ongoing inquiry will determine whether the driver will be prosecuted for negligence after he abandoned his injured passenger after the crash.

The Brussels Times