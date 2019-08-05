Major blaze leaves Brussels building at risk of collapse

A building near the Brussels pedestrian zone is at risk of collapsing after it was ravaged by a fire early morning Monday, a fire department spokesperson said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which broke out in a four-story house located in Boulevard Emile Jacqmain, near Place de Brouckère, according to Bruzz.

No information was circulated by emergency services regarding the address of the building, but unconfirmed media reports say that it was the house located next to Café Le Boulevard.

The blaze started in one of the rooms of the house at around 3:20 AM, before spreading to the rest of the residence, Walter Derieuw, spokesperson of the fire department told the outlet.

The roofs and walls of neighbouring buildings also sustained damage from the fire, the spokesperson said.

The firefighters were able to quench the flames, which left the building completely destroyed and uninhabitable for an undefined period.

The extensive damage caused by the fire puts the building at risk of collapse, according to media reports, which said at around 7:30 AM that firefighters remained at the scene and that a security perimeter had been established.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times