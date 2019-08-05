Cyclist, 14, killed after collision with truck in Antwerp

A 14-year-old girl (not pictured) was killed after her bike ended up under a truck in Beerse, Antwerp. Credit: Google Street View

A 14-year-old cyclist was killed instantly after she was run over by a trailer truck in the province of Antwerp on Sunday evening.

The teen cyclist died on the spot after ending up underneath the truck in the crash, which took place at around 22:00 in downtown Beerse, an Antwerp municipality, according to VRT news.

The driver of the truck, 32, was said to be in shock after the crash and was given support by emergency response teams. His licence has reportedly been removed temporarily.

A traffic expert has been appointed by authorities to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident, which took place on the road as no cycling lanes have been built in that area.

Beerse Mayor Bart Craane said the spot was not “necessarily dangerous” but that a ring road has been under construction for some years in order to divert heavy traffic from passing through the town centre.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times