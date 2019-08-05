 
Cyclist, 14, killed after collision with truck in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 August, 2019
Latest News:
Cyclist, 14, killed after collision with truck in...
World War II bomb explosion kills two men...
Liege man’s €500 purchase turns out to be...
Monday weather: rain passes, sun returns...
‘Coalition partners still unknown,’ says N-VA minister...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 August 2019
    Cyclist, 14, killed after collision with truck in Antwerp
    World War II bomb explosion kills two men in Poland
    Liege man’s €500 purchase turns out to be €30 million Rembrandt
    Monday weather: rain passes, sun returns
    ‘Coalition partners still unknown,’ says N-VA minister
    Migrant rescue ship sets sail from Marseille
    Bacteria-infested bread is killing birds in Brussels ponds
    Pro-far right banner hung outside N-VA leader’s home
    Major blaze leaves Brussels building at risk of collapse
    Nearly 20 tonnes of rubbish sorted twice at Esperanzah!
    Three-quarters of the remaining 7,000 or so bags stuck at Brussels Airport shipped out on Sunday
    Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour
    Two drug dealers arrested near the Esperanzh! festival
    ‘I am waiting on Mr De Wever,’ says Far-right leader
    Islam party chairman sacked by Bruxelles Propreté over expressed views
    July was a record month for Brussels hotels
    Loose baggage strap was the cause of Saturday’s airport chaos
    Sadness as landmark bridge in Tournai is “deconstructed”
    Record high sales of Belgian luxury properties
    Already 50 km traffic in the Rhone Valley
    View more

    Cyclist, 14, killed after collision with truck in Antwerp

    Monday, 05 August 2019
    A 14-year-old girl (not pictured) was killed after her bike ended up under a truck in Beerse, Antwerp. Credit: Google Street View

    A 14-year-old cyclist was killed instantly after she was run over by a trailer truck in the province of Antwerp on Sunday evening.

    The teen cyclist died on the spot after ending up underneath the truck in the crash, which took place at around 22:00 in downtown Beerse, an Antwerp municipality, according to VRT news.

    The driver of the truck, 32, was said to be in shock after the crash and was given support by emergency response teams. His licence has reportedly been removed temporarily.

    A traffic expert has been appointed by authorities to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident, which took place on the road as no cycling lanes have been built in that area.

    Beerse Mayor Bart Craane said the spot was not “necessarily dangerous” but that a ring road has been under construction for some years in order to divert heavy traffic from passing through the town centre.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job