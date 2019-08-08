 
Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial...
Germany: former Nazi to stand trial in October...
Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones...
Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats...
Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig
    Germany: former Nazi to stand trial in October
    Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones
    Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats
    Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA
    Skype conversations are not so private
    Strike talks among British Ryanair pilots
    Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home
    Google search in Dutch brings up different results than search in French
    Brussels Airport to install new baggage handling system
    Saint-Josse restricts drinking hours in public spaces
    Deadly accident paralyses traffic on outer ring road
    Parents concerned by threats made against young Belgian volunteers in Morocco
    Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights
    Railway workers plan strike for August 17
    Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by bomb squad
    Ties between French-speakers in Brussels & Wallonia focus of new government post
    Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most expensive in Europe
    Belgium not ready to face a long drought, expert warns
    Moroccan man who called for Belgian volunteers to be beheaded arrested for hate speech
    View more

    Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones

    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    Brussels will seek to regulate the disorderly parking of electric scooters. Credit: The Brussels Times

    Brussels officials have called upon municipalities to designate areas where e-scooter parking will be prohibited, in preparation for region-wide mobility regulations.

    Brussels Mobility has asked for lists of places where the wayward parking of the scooters hamper other types of mobility in an area or have other negative impacts, the outlet reports, according to BX1.

    With an increasing number of operators arriving in Brussels, some municipalities have already taken the lead and implemented measures targetting companies for the unruly use or parking of their dockless scooters.

    In July, the major of Uccle said it would sanction providers whose parked scooters were found blocking street markers for the visually impaired.

    In an attempt to limit the nuisances caused by e-scooters scattered across Ixelles, special parking spots for the units popped up in some areas of the municipality.

    Regional authorities in June had already hinted that a region-wide policy to target the problem was in the works, with some reports saying that e-scooter parking could be banned from touristic or busy areas, such as the Grand Place.

    The regional measures would see e-scooter operators fined if their units occupy a no-parking zone for more than 24 hours.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job