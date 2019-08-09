 
Nine arrested after family brawl near Schaerbeek town hall
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 August, 2019
Latest News:
Nine arrested after family brawl near Schaerbeek town...
The Flemish government coalition will not be decided...
Belgium faces the Netherlands in the ‘korfball’ World...
Asylum requests in Belgium up by 20% since...
Despite baggage problems, over 2.7 million passengers passed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 August 2019
    Nine arrested after family brawl near Schaerbeek town hall
    The Flemish government coalition will not be decided on Friday
    Belgium faces the Netherlands in the ‘korfball’ World Cup final
    Asylum requests in Belgium up by 20% since start of year
    Despite baggage problems, over 2.7 million passengers passed through Brussels Airport in July
    Belgium in Brief: KU Leuven mental health, clogged drains and STIB timetables
    Colruyt testing smart cameras that can recognise fruit and vegetables
    Calls to ban non-stunned slaughtering days before Muslim Feast of Sacrifice
    Belgium to ban tobacco sales to under 18s
    Jehovah’s Witnesses: 90 victims of sexual abuse come forward
    Africa Museum creating ethics code after dress-up party blunder
    Inspectors at school gates from September to enforce smoking ban in cars
    Schaerbeek’s public drinking ban aimed at transmigrants: reports
    UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all
    One in three first-years at KU Leuven experience mental health problems
    STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival
    UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its three Player of the Season finalists
    ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm
    U.S. marketing firm collected data on millions of Instagram users
    Belgian cyclist’s funeral set for Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Knesselare
    View more

    Nine arrested after family brawl near Schaerbeek town hall

    Friday, 09 August 2019
    A fight between two Syrian families broke out near the Schaerbeek town hall. Credit: © Belga

    Members of two Syrian families were arrested after a brawl broke out between them near the town hall of Schaerbeek, according to reports on Friday.

    A total of nine people were arrested after the fight broke out on Thursday evening, prompting a police intervention, the public prosecutor confirmed after initial reports in Belgian media.

    It remains to be confirmed whether anyone was injured in the fight, but unconfirmed reports say that some of the people involved were carrying at least one knife.

    Outgoing Schaerbeek Mayor Bernard Clerfayt said that quarrels between the two Syrian families had already caused “unrest” in recent days, according to De Standaard.

    The reasons behind the altercation remain unclear, and no clear connection has been made with another incident in 2016 in which confrontations between Syrian and Kurdish families also caused public disturbances.

    The nine people arrested will be questioned in the course of Friday, according to local media.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job