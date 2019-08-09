Nine arrested after family brawl near Schaerbeek town hall

A fight between two Syrian families broke out near the Schaerbeek town hall. Credit: © Belga

Members of two Syrian families were arrested after a brawl broke out between them near the town hall of Schaerbeek, according to reports on Friday.

A total of nine people were arrested after the fight broke out on Thursday evening, prompting a police intervention, the public prosecutor confirmed after initial reports in Belgian media.

It remains to be confirmed whether anyone was injured in the fight, but unconfirmed reports say that some of the people involved were carrying at least one knife.

Outgoing Schaerbeek Mayor Bernard Clerfayt said that quarrels between the two Syrian families had already caused “unrest” in recent days, according to De Standaard.

The reasons behind the altercation remain unclear, and no clear connection has been made with another incident in 2016 in which confrontations between Syrian and Kurdish families also caused public disturbances.

The nine people arrested will be questioned in the course of Friday, according to local media.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times