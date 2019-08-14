 
More than 3,400 Britons have become Belgians since 2016
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019
Latest News:
Climate deniers receive more media attention than the...
France: an eighty-year-old man has been arrested following...
Review committee called for after the death of...
No-deal Brexit would betray the vote of the...
Interior of Brussels City Hall covered with flowers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    Climate deniers receive more media attention than the experts
    France: an eighty-year-old man has been arrested following the murder of a female resident in his rest home
    Review committee called for after the death of two firefighters in Beringen
    No-deal Brexit would betray the vote of the British people, says former UK chancellor
    Interior of Brussels City Hall covered with flowers
    More than 3,400 Britons have become Belgians since 2016
    Facebook listened to some users’ conversations
    Pukkelpop to experiment with sustainable energy tower
    Belgium unaffected by Ryanair base closures
    Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters out and railway strike
    Pukkelpop on-site drug testing only on seized drugs: reports
    Measles on the increase in Belgium and worldwide
    New campaign to tackle harassment at Brussels Summer Festival
    West Flanders is the deadliest zone for drivers
    Federal government buildings still contain asbestos, says report
    Pukkelpop festival to offer on-site drug testing
    Small e-scooter companies start to leave Brussels
    Forest wildlife worldwide has declined by 53% since 1970
    Historian slams N-VA leader’s ‘Flemish canons’ idea
    Man suspected of multiple acts of exhibitionism arrested in Zaventem
    View more

    More than 3,400 Britons have become Belgians since 2016

    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    © Belga

    No less than 3,454 Britons became Belgians between the Brexit referendum in June 2016 and 31 May  2019, l’Echo reported on Wednesday, using ministry of the interior data base figures. The number could be more than 4,000 by October 31, the new date set for Brexit.

    The phenomenon grew significantly from the end of 2018, as a consequence of the approach of 29 March, the date initially set for Brexit, the newspaper stated.

    Many European civil servants have opted for Belgian nationality in order to keep their jobs post-Brexit. The status of employees of European institutions requires that they come from an EU member State.

    There are reported to be more than 2,000 Britons working in EU institutions, slightly fewer than 1,200 of them are working for the European Commission. Some British journalists have taken similar steps.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job