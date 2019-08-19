 
Fountains on renovated Place Jourdan already out of service
Monday, 19 August, 2019
    Fountains on renovated Place Jourdan already out of service

    Monday, 19 August 2019
    The fountains were part of a large scale redevelopment project. Credit: Belga

    The fountains on the newly updated Place Jourdan have run dry six months after the inauguration of the new square, according to reports.

    The ten illuminated fountains – part of a 14-month project on the Place Jourdan – are unable to work due to a fault in the system causing water pressure too low to pump. The fountains were meant to refer to the ‘brookelaer’ stream that used to flow there.

    Beliris announced that work will soon be done to replace the leaking tanks, reports La Capitale.

    The Brussels Times

     

