Suicide confirmed as cause of woman’s death at ULB campus

The body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered by a staff member in the ULB's Solbosch campus. Credit: Google Street View

The death of a woman whose body was found in a campus of the Université Libre de Bruxelles was the result of suicide, an autopsy confirmed on Wednesday.

The lifeless body of a 24-year-old woman was found on Monday by a staff member of the Solbosch campus of the university, in the municipality of Ixelles.

An autopsy was performed to establish the cause of her death after investigators said that it was most likely a suicide.

On Tuesday evening, spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor Stéphanie Lagasse said that the results of the examination confirmed that the woman, identified as Clara, had committed suicide, according to Bruzz.

She reportedly left an eight-page farewell letter.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times

If you have thoughts about suicide you can get help by contacting the Suicide Line on the number 1813 or by going to www.zelfmoord1813.be, or the Suicide Prevention Center at 0800 32 123 or at www.preventionsuicide.be