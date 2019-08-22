 
Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital 
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 August, 2019
Latest News:
Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces...
European Bat Night to be held in Brussels...
Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage...
Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not...
Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital ...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces legal barriers
    European Bat Night to be held in Brussels on 24 and 31 August
    Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage
    Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not just within “30 days”, says Merkel
    Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital 
    Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions
    Vincent Kompany to wear the captain’s armband for Anderlecht from Friday
    N-VA youth wing propose selling Wallonia to Trump for €1
    Belgian youth climate leader will sail to climate summit in Chile
    Greener and cheaper fuel alternative to arrive in Belgian gas stations
    Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in Europe
    Non-organic meat imported under ‘bio’ label into Belgium
    Thousands to attend a beach party to wave goodbye to Britain
    Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high noise levels
    Climate concerns see over a quarter of Belgians change flying habits
    Belgium in Brief: Election hate messages, bank scams and tourist accidents abroad
    Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks
    Twice as many hate messages recorded during election period
    Vlaams Belang spent € 3.2 million to finance election campaign
    Far-right party wants to let pregnant women park in handicapped spots
    View more

    Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital 

    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    Brussels Games Festival, 2018. Credit: Brussels Games Festival/Facebook

    The Brussels Games Festival returns this summer, giving gamers the opportunity to participate in various games and activities.

    Filled with tables, chairs, and party tents, the Brussels Games Festival returns to Cinquantenaire Park from 23 to 25 August featuring party games, family games, strategy games, world games, role-playing games, miniature games, adapted games, outdoor games, wooden games, and construction games.

    In addition, there will be a ‘prototype zone’, where visitors will be able to test out games “of the future”.

    This year, one of the aims of the Brussels Games Festival is to raise awareness of the ecological impact of the festival, and board games more generally, on the environment.

    The Brussels Games Festival is free and will be taking place from 15:00 PM to 20:00 PM on Friday, from 11:00 AM to 20:00 PM on Saturday and from 11:00 AM until 19:00 PM on Sunday. There will be a Games Night on Saturday evening from 20:30 PM until 10:30 AM on Sunday morning.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job