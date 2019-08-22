Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital ...

The Brussels Games Festival returns this summer, giving gamers the opportunity to participate in various games and activities.

Filled with tables, chairs, and party tents, the Brussels Games Festival returns to Cinquantenaire Park from 23 to 25 August featuring party games, family games, strategy games, world games, role-playing games, miniature games, adapted games, outdoor games, wooden games, and construction games.

In addition, there will be a ‘prototype zone’, where visitors will be able to test out games “of the future”.

This year, one of the aims of the Brussels Games Festival is to raise awareness of the ecological impact of the festival, and board games more generally, on the environment.

The Brussels Games Festival is free and will be taking place from 15:00 PM to 20:00 PM on Friday, from 11:00 AM to 20:00 PM on Saturday and from 11:00 AM until 19:00 PM on Sunday. There will be a Games Night on Saturday evening from 20:30 PM until 10:30 AM on Sunday morning.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times