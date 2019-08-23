Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested

Three people have been arrested after an illegal brothel and a cannabis plantation was discovered in Etterbeek. Credit: © Eric Lalmand/Belga

Police in Brussels have detained three people after reports were made that an illegal brothel was operating near a police station in the municipality of Etterbeek.

An investigation ongoing since July led authorities to discover that a woman had rented a building near the local police station and had illegally been running a brothel there, according to HLN.

The investigation was launched after police in March was tipped off that a human trafficking and prostitution network was active in the area, Denis Goeman, a spokesperson with the public prosecutor said told BX1.

During a search of the woman’s house, police also discovered 600 cannabis plants, and two other men were also detained and face drug trafficking charges.

The three suspects will be brought before a trial court in Brussels at the start of next week.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times