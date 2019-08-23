 
Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
Friday, 23 August, 2019
    Friday, 23 August 2019
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested

    Friday, 23 August 2019
    Three people have been arrested after an illegal brothel and a cannabis plantation was discovered in Etterbeek. Credit: © Eric Lalmand/Belga

    Police in Brussels have detained three people after reports were made that an illegal brothel was operating near a police station in the municipality of Etterbeek.

    An investigation ongoing since July led authorities to discover that a woman had rented a building near the local police station and had illegally been running a brothel there, according to HLN.

    The investigation was launched after police in March was tipped off that a human trafficking and prostitution network was active in the area, Denis Goeman, a spokesperson with the public prosecutor said told BX1.

    During a search of the woman’s house, police also discovered 600 cannabis plants, and two other men were also detained and face drug trafficking charges.

    The three suspects will be brought before a trial court in Brussels at the start of next week.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

