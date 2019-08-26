 
STIB announces changes on its bus network
Monday, 26 August, 2019
    STIB announces changes on its bus network

    Monday, 26 August 2019
    © Belga

    Brussels public transport operator STIB will be reorganising its lines, strengthening some routes and extending others, from 31 August, under an ongoing Master Plan for the bus service.

    This was announced by the inter-urban transport company on Monday from its new Marly depot at Neder-Over-Heembeek.

    Listing factors motivating the reorganisation, STIB mentioned the construction of new neighbourhoods, the installation of companies in the capital, the increasing number of school, sports and other infrastructure being erected in Brussels, the high population growth there, and the increasing use of public transport, all of which create additional needs in terms of mobility.

    The phased implementation of the master plan began in mid-2018 and will continue until 2022. An important stage will be attained on Saturday 31 August with changes announced for seven lines. Five of these – Nos. 21, 45, 64, 65 and 80 – will have their itineraries modified, increasing the service they offer by 20%. Line 12 will also be strengthened and Line 46 extended.

    STIB also plans to purchase new buses, 251 of them hybrid, and 37 electric.
    Guides will be mobilised in the field at the end of August and in early September to inform travellers on all the announced changes.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

