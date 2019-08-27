Brussels tunnels shut down due to technical failure...

The Cinquantenaire and Belliard tunnels in Brussels are shut down in one direction after a technical issue was detected early on Tuesday morning.

Brussels mobility authorities said that an issue with the tunnels’ fire detection system was detected.

All the lanes in both tunnels were initially shut down due to the issue between 6:50 AM and 7:50 AM.

#TunnelBru, les tunnels Cinquantenaire et Loi direction Centre sont rouverts. Le tunnel Belliard et le tunnel Cinquantenaire direction Tervueren sont toujours fermés à la circulation. — Info-trafic Bruxelles Mobilité (@MobirisFr) August 27, 2019

At around 7:55 AM, vehicle traffic in the direction of the Centre resumed in both tunnels.

A technical team is in place to fix the situation, and both tunnels remain closed in the direction of Tervueren.

At 8:14 AM, mobility authorities announced that the incident had been solved and that both tunnels had been reopened in both directions.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times

This story has been updated to include the most recent developments.