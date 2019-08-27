 
Brussels tunnels shut down due to technical failure
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019
    Brussels tunnels shut down due to technical failure

    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    Tunnel du Cinquantenaire. Credit: Google Street View

    The Cinquantenaire and Belliard tunnels in Brussels are shut down in one direction after a technical issue was detected early on  Tuesday morning.

    Brussels mobility authorities said that an issue with the tunnels’ fire detection system was detected.

    All the lanes in both tunnels were initially shut down due to the issue between 6:50 AM and 7:50 AM.

    At around 7:55 AM, vehicle traffic in the direction of the Centre resumed in both tunnels.

    A technical team is in place to fix the situation, and both tunnels remain closed in the direction of Tervueren.

    At 8:14 AM, mobility authorities announced that the incident had been solved and that both tunnels had been reopened in both directions.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    This story has been updated to include the most recent developments.

