Grand Place under scaffolding for renovation works on Brussels City Hall

The works will be on the corner of the city hall. Credit: Wikipedia

Scaffolding has been erected on Brussels City Hall at the meeting of the Grand Place and Rue de l’Etuve as works take place on the historic building.

The works are part of a long-planned renovation project to repair damaged sections of the building, with a focus on the turrets.

The work is expected to last for several more days, and no renovations to other parts of the facade are planned at this time.

“The materials erode over time, so they had to be maintained. Hence the scaffolding on this part of City Hall,” explained to Bx1.

The structure is an example of a “masterpiece of Gothic civil architecture from the 15th century,” states the Brussels city website.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times