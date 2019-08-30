 
Brussels in 24th place in list of world’s safest cities
Friday, 30 August, 2019
    Brussels in 24th place in list of world's safest cities

    Friday, 30 August 2019
    © Pexels

    Amsterdam, as well as Copenhagen, are ranked the safest cities in Europe, and the two are the only European cities to feature in the Top Ten of safe cities worldwide, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, in which Brussels comes in 24th place.

    The survey looked at 60 cities worldwide, and rated them according to issues such as data security, crime, traffic safety and health care. Brussels came 24th in the ranking, behind London at 14 and Paris just ahead at 23. Brussels also scored less well than Chicago (11), New York (15) and Los Angeles (17).

    Amsterdam and Copenhagen, which share 8th place, are the only European cities to feature in the top rankings of the Economist survey. Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka lead the rankings in the first three places. At the other end of the scale, the least safe cities surveyed were Rangoon in Burma, Caracas in Venezuela and Lagos in Nigeria.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

