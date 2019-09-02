Belgium in Brief: e-mobility rules, September events and driving ban for Flemish politician

Brussels draws up new rules on e-scooters and bikes, a 70-year-old cyclist dies under suspicious circumstances and (most of) 900,000 students go back to school today.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

Bike-sharing services renting out freely-available self-service bikes and e-scooters will need a special licence to operate in Brussels from the 1st of September. Read more.

Amidst the change of season, there are a number of events, festivals, and exhibitions that will fill the streets of the Belgian capital this September. Here are some of them.

The Flemish Parliament’s former President and current mayor of Dessel, Kris Van Dijck (N-VA), was sentenced by Turnhout Police Court to a fine of € 1,600 and to a 2-week driving prohibition, we learned on Monday. Read more.

Brussels will mark the 75th anniversary of Belgium’s Liberation during the Second World War next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Read more.

A septuagenarian cyclist who was rescued after falling into the Kanaal Leuven-Dijle in Kampenhout (Vlaams-Brabant) died on Sunday. Read more.

Summer vacation may be over for most of the 900,000 students and 125,000 teachers in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, but some may not be able to start because they are still hunting for a school. Read more.

An investigation has been opened into French driver Antoine Hubert’s death during the first F2 race of the season at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times