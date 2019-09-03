 
Deadly attack in Saint-Gilles: family issue call for witnesses
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019
Latest News:
Flemish firefighter confesses to murder of wife with...
Over a dozen Belgians still claim a ‘Nazi...
Deadly attack in Saint-Gilles: family issue call for...
Specialist task force arrests man suspected of multiple...
Kinepolis cinemas announces expansion into America...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    Flemish firefighter confesses to murder of wife with poisonous beans
    Over a dozen Belgians still claim a ‘Nazi pension’
    Deadly attack in Saint-Gilles: family issue call for witnesses
    Specialist task force arrests man suspected of multiple burglaries in Brussels
    Kinepolis cinemas announces expansion into America
    Police search for Belgian tourist who stabbed man (18) with a broken bottle in Mallorca
    Municipalities left behind as Brussels unveils no-parking zones for e-scooters
    British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information campaign 
    Man (27) beaten to death in Saint-Gilles
    Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market
    Belgium’s budget deficit to hit nearly €12 billion by 2024
    Around 20 school streets open in Brussels for the new academic year
    Boris Johnson threatens to exclude rebel party members over no-deal vote
    Islamic school in Genk to appeal accreditation refusal
    KLM Strike: 23 flights cancelled on Monday
    Bad roads could cost Brussels over € 371,000 in potential compensation
    More cyclists on the road can reduce the risk of accidents, study finds
    Belgium in Brief: e-mobility rules, September events and driving ban for Flemish politician
    Flanders eyes private wells as solution for droughts and heavy rainfall
    15 days driving ban, but no alcohol lock for drink-driving former Flemish Parliament President
    View more

    Deadly attack in Saint-Gilles: family issue call for witnesses

    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    The man was found half-unconscious on Rue de la Victoire, Saint-Gilles. Credit: Google Street View

    The family of a man who died – presumably as a result of a violent attack in Saint-Gilles – has called on witnesses to come forward as authorities investigate the incident.

    A 27-year-old unidentified man was found semi-conscious in Rue de la Victoire, in the Brussels municipality on Sunday night.

    The man died from his injuries, collapsing on the street after he reportedly attempted to leave the hospital where he was admitted, according to Bruzz.

    “My brother was found semi-conscious but we don’t know the exact circumstances,” the man’s sister said to La Capitale newspaper.

    “He was reported to have been attacked at around 10:30 PM, after which witnesses called the emergency services,” she said, adding that her brother was thought to have died of internal bleeding after leaving the hospital at around 5:00 AM on Monday.

    The public prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident, and the victim’s family have issued a call for witnesses via the French-speaking outlet.

    “On Saturday, my brother was wearing a black Adidas cardigan, light jeans and sneakers. He has curly, brown hair and is athletic,” the victim’s sister told the outlet.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job