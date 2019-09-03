No traces of asbestos after fire in empty train in Schaerbeek

There are currently no traces of asbestos following a fire that destroyed an old train in Schaerbeek on Monday evening.

This was reported by Mégane Guyonnet, spokeswoman for the municipality of Evere, to Bruzz.

The fire occurred in an empty passenger train in the marshalling yard in Schaarbeek on Monday evening at around 7:30 PM. No one was injured in the fire.

According to Infrabel spokesman Arnaud Reymann, this was an old train, consisting of four wagons, which was set to be demolished.

Checks are in progress at the communal level to ensure that asbestos has not burned. This is a precautionary measure, the possible presence of this toxic material having been mentioned.

The Brussels Times