Uber and similar platforms increase traffic congestion, says new study

Uber and other transport network services are causing traffic congestion to grow, according to a new study run by the University of Kentucky and the transport authority of San Francisco.

The study investigated Uber and Lyft’s share in traffic growth in San Francisco between 2010 and 2016.

“Transport Network Company’s (TNC’s) are the biggest contributor to growing traffic congestion in San Francisco,” said the study. “Between 2010 and 2016, weekday vehicle hours of delay increased by 62% compared to 22% in a counterfactual 2016 scenario without TNCs,” the study added.

Although the authors explain that “while we may expect similar results in other comparable cities, further research is needed to confirm that expectation,” Belgian mobility expert Willy Miermans believes that the results are relevant to Brussels, reports Bruzz.

“We are also at risk in Brussels” from the study’s suggested impact of TNC’s, said Miermans.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times