Koekelberg fire suspected to have been started intentionally...

A fire that occurred in a north-western Brussels municipality on Wednesday night was likely started intentionally, a report compiled by the Brussels public prosecutor suggests.

“It appears from the first elements of the report of the experts appointed by the prosecutor’s office that the fire is criminal,” said Denis Goeman, spokesman for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, late on Thursday morning, reported BX1.

The fire occurred in the basement of a block of apartment buildings on Schmitz Street in Koekelberg at around 10:00 PM on Wednesday night.

100 people were evacuated from the block of apartment buildings and were relocated to a communal gym nearby. Four people were transferred to the hospital due to the intoxication of fumes.

The specific circumstances of how the fire started are not yet clear.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times