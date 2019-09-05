N-VA laments withdrawal of vandalised e-bikes from Brussels neighbourhoods

The decision by e-mobility providers Jump and Felyx to no longer provide services to certain parts of Brussels shows the “reality” of certain Brussels neighbourhoods, according to an N-VA MP.

“This is particularly unfortunate for Brussels and the people of Brussels”, MP Mathias Vanden Borre told Bruzz. I myself am a user of these platforms and can see the potential benefits they offer. This vandalism is now causing these good initiatives to leave again after a few months, he added.

This week, Uber announced that it intends to temporarily suspend the operations of its Jump e-bikes in some parts of Brussels after acts of vandalism.

“After a substantial number of thefts of JUMP-bikes and acts of vandalism, we have decided to temporarily suspend our activities in some parts of Brussels,” an Uber spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

A few months ago, Felyx took away all its electric scooters in the Atomium and Laeken zones for the same reasons, as previously reported.

“It’s a pity, but it shows that there is a gap between good intentions and the hard reality in certain neighbourhoods where there is insufficient supervision and (social) control,” said Vanden Borre.

To Vanden Borre, potential solutions lie in the creation of neighbourhood information networks where local residents can identify problems. Solutions could also lie in smart security cameras, neighbourhood guards with sanction authority and more coordination at the regional level, he added.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times