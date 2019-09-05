 
Woman (41) stabbed to death in Molenbeek home
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
    Woman (41) stabbed to death in Molenbeek home

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    A 41-year-old woman was found dead in her bathroom in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, according to Belgian media.

    She is reported to have died as a result of several knife wounds, and a suspect has already been arrested. The event was confirmed by the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s to Office to Bruzz after La Dernière Heure initially published the news.

    The woman’s body was found by the owner of the building on Rue du Korenbeek in Molenbeek.

    “An investigation into manslaughter has been opened”, public prosecutor Denis Goeman told Bruzz. The investigation shows that the woman received several knife wounds.

    A suspect reported as the victim’s partner has already been arrested.

    The Brussels Times

