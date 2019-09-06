 
Investigation launched after body discovered on Saint-Josse street
Friday, 06 September, 2019
    Investigation launched after body discovered on Saint-Josse street

    Friday, 06 September 2019
    Saint-Josse commune. Credit: Wikipedia
    A judicial investigation has been launched after a body was discovered in a Brussels municipality on Thursday evening.

    The lifeless body was discovered in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode at the intersection of rue Verbist and rue des Deux Tours.

    “A judicial investigation is underway”, said Willemien Baert, spokesman for the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, BX1 reports.

    The death is being considered as suspicious, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office.

    The investigating judge has visited the scene with forensic investigators, added Baert.

