Those not following garbage bag rules in Schaerbeek risk a fine under new checks

As of Monday 9 September, Net Brussels will inspect garbage bags on Rue de Brabant in Schaerbeek, it was announced.

Those found to not be following the rules risk a fine.

“For several years now, the Agency has been observing that white garbage bags or cardboard are being thrown out outside the time allowed for this purpose”, Bruxelles-Propreté said, reports Bruzz.

“We, therefore, want to put a stop to these practices,” they added.

From Monday 9 September, Bruxelles-Propreté will be actively monitoring the garbage bags.

Local residents have a brochure with information about the days and hours when the garbage bags can be placed on the pavement. Collection days can be found here.

According to the website, the basic rules are that:

A bag must be 15 kg or lighter

Sharp waste (ex: broken glass) must be well wrapped to avoid any injury to yourself or our team members.

Please respect the collection days

More detailed information on sorting can be found here.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times