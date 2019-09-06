 
Those not following garbage bag rules in Schaerbeek risk a fine under new checks
Friday, 06 September, 2019
    Those not following garbage bag rules in Schaerbeek risk a fine under new checks

    Friday, 06 September 2019
    A garbage bag for recycling. Credit: cocoparisienne/ Pixabay.

    As of Monday 9 September, Net Brussels will inspect garbage bags on Rue de Brabant in Schaerbeek, it was announced.

    Those found to not be following the rules risk a fine.

    “For several years now, the Agency has been observing that white garbage bags or cardboard are being thrown out outside the time allowed for this purpose”, Bruxelles-Propreté said, reports Bruzz.

    “We, therefore, want to put a stop to these practices,” they added.

    From Monday 9 September, Bruxelles-Propreté will be actively monitoring the garbage bags.

    Local residents have a brochure with information about the days and hours when the garbage bags can be placed on the pavement. Collection days can be found here.

    According to the website, the basic rules are that:

    • A bag must be 15 kg or lighter
    • Sharp waste (ex: broken glass) must be well wrapped to avoid any injury to yourself or our team members.
    • Please respect the collection days

    More detailed information on sorting can be found here.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

