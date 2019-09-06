Molenbeek murder suspect remains under arrest ...

"The suspect, A.B., born in 1972, was interrogated on Thursday. Credit: PxHere

The man suspected of killing a woman in her apartment in Molenbeek remains in custody at the moment, according to Brussels media.

A 41-year-old woman was found dead in her bathroom in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean. She was reported to have died as a result of several knife wounds, and a man was arrested as a suspect.

“The suspect, A.B., born in 1972, was interrogated on Thursday,” Willemien Baert, spokeswoman of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, told BRUZZ. “He was suspected of manslaughter and placed under a warrant for his arrest.”

