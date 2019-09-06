 
Molenbeek murder suspect remains under arrest 
Friday, 06 September, 2019
    Friday, 06 September 2019
    Molenbeek murder suspect remains under arrest 
    Molenbeek murder suspect remains under arrest 

    Friday, 06 September 2019
    The man suspected of killing a woman in her apartment in Molenbeek remains in custody at the moment, according to Brussels media. 

    A 41-year-old woman was found dead in her bathroom in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean. She was reported to have died as a result of several knife wounds, and a man was arrested as a suspect. 

    “The suspect, A.B., born in 1972, was interrogated on Thursday,” Willemien Baert, spokeswoman of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, told BRUZZ. “He was suspected of manslaughter and placed under a warrant for his arrest.”

