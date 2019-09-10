Woman (47) arrested in connection with two arson attempts in Saint-Gilles

A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Monday evening in connection with two arson attempts on different vehicles in Saint-Gilles last week.

On Thursday evening at around 9:30 PM, a police car parked at the police station in Saint-Gilles caught fire and was badly damaged.

On Saturday, at around 1:00 PM, there was an arson attempt on a military vehicle near Bruxelles-Midi station, reported Bruzz.

The police were reportedly able to identify the woman by video camera footage.

The woman will be brought before the public prosecutor on Tuesday.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times