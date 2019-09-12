 
Antwerp Airport CEO slammed for ‘xenophobic’ comments about Gare du Midi
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 September, 2019
Latest News:
Five major French cities ban pesticides...
Antwerp Airport CEO slammed for ‘xenophobic’ comments about...
NGOs sue Wallonia for arms sales to Saudi...
Tram 94 extension: Brussels Region ordered to pay...
Belgian customers advised against consuming supermarket’s veal products...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 September 2019
    Five major French cities ban pesticides
    Antwerp Airport CEO slammed for ‘xenophobic’ comments about Gare du Midi
    NGOs sue Wallonia for arms sales to Saudi Arabia
    Tram 94 extension: Brussels Region ordered to pay what it owes
    Belgian customers advised against consuming supermarket’s veal products
    Mugabe will be buried in his village on 16 or 17 September
    Belgium in Brief: 350 weapons seized, STIB called out and Area 51
    Brussels and Ixelles to further cooperate on mobility, cleanliness, education
    Police discover 4-meter-long python in cannabis plantation in Liège
    STIB called out following video of tram driver harassing a cyclist
    Over 350 weapons seized in Belgium on Tuesday
    Two Dutchmen arrested while trying to get into ‘Area 51’
    Convicted killer flees ahead of 15-year prison sentence
    Benefits, risks and human nature: managing the Artificial Intelligence revolution
    Thalys to offer trains from Brussels to the French ski slopes
    Brussels municipality to remove road-blocking flower pots after resident outcry
    Week-long road safety crackdown could see offenders risk driving ban
    Drivers warned of ‘2 second’ distractions in new campaign
    The spotlight is on cartoons this weekend in Brussels
    Royal Conservatory of Brussels installs air-filtering building wrap to fight pollution
    View more

    Antwerp Airport CEO slammed for ‘xenophobic’ comments about Gare du Midi

    Thursday, 12 September 2019
    The man hall at Gare du Midi, which was compared to Kosovo by Antwerp Airport's CEO. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Antwerp airport’s CEO must offer a public apology for his “pathetic” and “xenophobic” comparison between Brussels’ Gare du Midi and Kosovo, a representative council of the Kosovar community in Brussels said.

    The National Albanian European Council announced it had filed a complaint against Marcel Beulens, the airport’s CEO, who trashed Belgium’s busiest rail station by saying it “looked more like Kosovo than Brussels capital city.”

    “These pathetic statements, with racist and xenophobic overtones, show how much Buelens denigrates Brussels and the Gare du Midi,” the Council said in a written statement.

    “We found his comparison shocking and hurtful,” Ramadan Gjanaj, representative of the Council, said in a phone interview with The Brussels Times, adding that in taking a jab at one of his airport’s main competitors, Buelens had denigrated Kosovo.

    In the statement, the Council said it was expecting Beulens to offer public apologies to the Kosovar community in Brussels, many of whom Gjanaj said had fled the partially recognised and Serbian-claimed territory during the violent war in the 1990s.

    “Must we remind Mr Buelens that the Albanian population of Kosovo was the victim of murders, rapes (…) and other violations?” the Council statement added.

    The Council is seeking to obtain a public apology from Buelens through a complaint filed before anti-discriminatory body Unia, who will now work to establish whether Buelens’ comments break anti-discrimination and hate-speech laws or whether he was exercising his freedom of speech.

    “Before anything, we work to facilitate a dialogue between both parties,” Lode Nolf, chief of communications at Unia, said.

    A spokesperson for Antwerp Airport declined to comment on Buelens’ statements and said the airport’s CEO was not immediately available for comment since he was on his way to an event in Australia.

    The Council was not able to contact Buelens’ following his comments, and is awaiting a reply from Unia regarding the complaint, adding that it would consider taking legal action if necessary.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job