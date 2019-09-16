51 administrative arrests at disbanded Brussels extreme-right march...

Police placed 51 extreme-right protesters under administrative arrest on Sunday afternoon.

This was confirmed by a Brussels-Ixelles police spokesperson at 5:15pm that day.

The figure includes six people who were placed under administrative arrest at 12:30pm in rue du Marché at Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, which is in the jurisdiction of the North Brussels police (Schaerbeek, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode and Evere). None of these administrative arrests have so far led to a judicial arrest.

Another 37 people were apprehended between 1:50pm and 2:30pm near Place d’Espagne, which is where the march was initially supposed to be. A final group was arrested at 4:45pm in rue de la Montagne, which is also near Place d’Espagne. No violence was reported.

A citizen-managed refugee support platform got wind that some extremist groups were planning to head into Brussels to “clean up” certain areas, including some in the north. This is despite Philippe Close banning the march. Around 50 migrants were moved to a safe place as a precaution. Thirty others remained in Maximilien park with volunteers and were kept under police surveillance. The Porte d’Ulysee was exceptionally opened out of hours for migrants who wanted somewhere safe to go. A large number of volunteers were there to help out and make sure there were no problems. There were no reported incidents.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times