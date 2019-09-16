Search for missing divers in French-Belgian waters halted

The two divers went missing about 15 kilometers out from Nieuwpoort on the Belgian coast. Credit: GeertVG/ Flickr.

A search mission for two divers who went missing about 15 kilometers from the Belgian coast at Nieuwpoort came to a halt on Sunday night around midnight.

The two divers, who were reportedly searching for a wreck, have been missing since 2:00 PM on Sunday.

The search mission involved a helicopter, as well as various rescue vessels from a shipping company called VLOOT and Ship Support, reports Nieuwsblad.

“It originally started in French waters, but according to search and drift models from the coastguard, there is a good chance that both may have drifted to Belgian waters,” said spokesperson from the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center, Eva Descamps.

The boats stopped searching around sunset on Sunday. The helicopter continued to search the area until midnight on Sunday.

A consultation with French rescue services is set to take place on Monday morning.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times