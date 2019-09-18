 
Climate activists protest at foot of Manneken Pis
Wednesday, 18 September, 2019
    Climate activists protest at foot of Manneken Pis

    Wednesday, 18 September 2019
    Climate activists gathered on Wednesday morning at the foot of Manneken Pis to call for a better climate plan ahead of the Global Climate Strike scheduled for 20 September. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Climate activists gathered at the foot of Brussels icon Manneken Pis on Wednesday morning to call for an improved climate plan.

    Attending the protest were representatives from Youth for Climate, Students for Climate, Extinction Rebellion Youth and Grandparents for Climate.

    “We demand more ambition with the climate plan and special attention to the issue from our decision-makers,” said a member of Students for Climate, Yuni Mertens.

    “It is crucial that Belgium is at the head of the pack and puts a position on the table at the international climate summit in New York next week,” added Mertens, reported BX1.

    A burning globe was placed by the activists in the basin underneath Manneken Pis in reference to the fires, heatwaves and natural disasters of summer 2019.

    “It is a symbolic action to make it clear that it is time for a socially just climate plan,” said Mertens, reported Bruzz.

    The Global Climate Strike, a strike coordinated across schools in 150 countries, is set to take place on Friday 20 September.

    In other climate-related news, the movement Extinction Rebellion has invited all inhabitants of Belgium to peacefully occupy the garden of the Royal Palace of Brussels on 12 October.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

