 
Swastika artwork in Brussels gallery prompts frustration
Friday, 20 September, 2019
    Friday, 20 September 2019
    Friday, 20 September 2019
    The exhibition will be on display at the Bog-art contemporary gallery until 30 September 30. Credit: Bog-Art Gallery/Facebook.

    Artwork depicting a swastika that is on display in an art gallery in the centre of Brussels has prompted frustration from a representative of Belgium’s Jewish community.

    The Bog-art gallery is a contemporary gallery space located on 18 Rue des Bogards in Brussels.

    Currently, on display is a painting by artist, Fatmir Limani, that depicts a black swastika on a red and white background, with the inscription “and God created A. Hitler” written in French at the top of the painting, reports Bruzz.

    “When people see a sign like this, in the context of rising antisemitism, it gives an even worse picture of Belgium than exists today,” said the president of the Coordinating Committee of Jewish Organizations in Belgium, Yohan Benizri, reports RTBF.

    “I have the impression that it is artistic populism: we create something shocking without offering added value. I understand that the artist does not want to promote this ideology. But his choice is bad taste,” Benizri added.

    The theme of the exhibition is the rise of global fascism and Nazism, according to the artist, Limani.

    “I am aware that my work is shocking, but I can not help but represent what shocked me in my life,” said Limani to RTBF.

    The Bog-art gallery were not available to comment.

    The exhibition is visible at the contemporary gallery until 30 September.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

