 
Billy Bike e-bike fleet expands to 600 in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 September, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels mobility minister calls for a change in...
Replace parking spaces near schools with parks, says...
Belgium in Brief: Secret STIB party, Manneken Pis...
Brussels prepares for third Global Climate Strike...
Manneken Pis statue to be censored in upcoming...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 September 2019
    Brussels mobility minister calls for a change in attitudes towards mobility
    Replace parking spaces near schools with parks, says Flemish pedestrian movement
    Belgium in Brief: Secret STIB party, Manneken Pis censored and cop coffee sees success
    Brussels prepares for third Global Climate Strike
    Manneken Pis statue to be censored in upcoming Brussels edition of Monopoly
    Swastika artwork in Brussels gallery prompts frustration
    ‘The pain is unimaginable’: cancer patient to sue SNCB over unsafe working conditions
    Billy Bike e-bike fleet expands to 600 in Brussels
    Belgian jihadist presumed dead seen on film in Syrian prison
    Fake goods stopped by EU customs end up destroyed
    Charleroi Airport considers autonomous transport between terminals
    STIB announces secret party in Brussels that you need its app to find
    ‘Coffee with a cop’: Brussels police sit down to talk with locals
    Brexit: London rejects 30 September deadline for written proposal
    Belgians call on politicians to show courage and long-term vision for climate
    Market vendors told to speak Dutch or potentially lose their license
    Driver in deadly Buizingen train crash no longer facing prison sentence
    Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility the target of new study
    Brexit: MEPs in favour of deadline extension under specific circumstances
    Belgian fighter jet crashes in France, one stuck on high-tension wire
    View more

    Billy Bike e-bike fleet expands to 600 in Brussels

    Friday, 20 September 2019
    A number of Billy Bikes were painted during the Belgian National Holiday this year. Credit: Billy Bike/ Facebook.

    Billy Bike, a platform for shared e-bikes, is introducing 300 new bikes to the streets of the Belgian capital.

    The move brings the total number to 600 Billy Bikes spread across 14 municipalities in Brussels.

    “With 600 bicycles on the street we guarantee that our users can always find a Billy in their neighbourhood,” said co-founder of Billy Bike, Pierre de Schaetzen, reports Bruzz.

    “By further developing our fleet and our presence in Brussels, we want to give as many people as possible access to sustainable mobility options. We notice that the demand for this is very high in Brussels, and we, therefore, want to do everything we can to ensure that cycling and sharing mobility options become anchored in the Brussels DNA,” added de Schaetzen.

    The additional 300 bikes are a smaller and lighter model that have hand brakes instead of a coaster brake, as well as an easily adjustable saddle.

    The 600 bikes will put Billy’s fleet closer to the size of that of Uber jump bikes, which number 1,200, reports Bruzz.

    In early September, Uber announced that it intended to temporarily suspend the operations of its Jump e-bikes in some parts of Brussels after acts of vandalism.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job