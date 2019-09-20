Billy Bike e-bike fleet expands to 600 in Brussels

A number of Billy Bikes were painted during the Belgian National Holiday this year. Credit: Billy Bike/ Facebook.

Billy Bike, a platform for shared e-bikes, is introducing 300 new bikes to the streets of the Belgian capital.

The move brings the total number to 600 Billy Bikes spread across 14 municipalities in Brussels.

“With 600 bicycles on the street we guarantee that our users can always find a Billy in their neighbourhood,” said co-founder of Billy Bike, Pierre de Schaetzen, reports Bruzz.

“By further developing our fleet and our presence in Brussels, we want to give as many people as possible access to sustainable mobility options. We notice that the demand for this is very high in Brussels, and we, therefore, want to do everything we can to ensure that cycling and sharing mobility options become anchored in the Brussels DNA,” added de Schaetzen.

The additional 300 bikes are a smaller and lighter model that have hand brakes instead of a coaster brake, as well as an easily adjustable saddle.

The 600 bikes will put Billy’s fleet closer to the size of that of Uber jump bikes, which number 1,200, reports Bruzz.

In early September, Uber announced that it intended to temporarily suspend the operations of its Jump e-bikes in some parts of Brussels after acts of vandalism.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times