Belgium in Brief: Michel to meet Johnson, calls to Brussels emergency services and Thomas Cook operations

Charles Michel will meet the British Prime Minister in New York, over 200 calls to emergency services during car-free Sunday and Thomas Cook’s activities in Belgium are set to continue.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and his British counterpart Boris Johnson will meet on Monday in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly held there this week. Read more.

Brussels Firefighters received nearly 250 calls for assistance during this year’s car-free Sunday, in figures that reveal a slight hike from last year’s numbers. Read more.

Thomas Cook’s Belgian activities will continue to operate for some time, despite the British global travel group declaring bankruptcy on Sunday evening. Read more.

Hundreds of passengers on a Brussels-bound flight landed in the city with a delay of nearly 30 hours at the weekend, caused by a technical issue in an aircraft operated by Brussels Airlines. Read more.

The Best of FIFA Football Awards gala will be held on Monday evening at La Scala in Milan. Red Devils Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne are on the list of 55 candidates for the FIFA/FIFPro World 11, the top eleven players in 2019. Read more.

Two pieces of artwork by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh were sold in an auction house in Oostakker, near Ghent, on Sunday. Read more.

This year’s edition of car-free Sunday gave a notable boost to air quality in Brussels, with environmental authorities pointing to a drop of up to 80% in the levels of main car pollutants. Read more.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times