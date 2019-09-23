 
Driver arrested for attempted homicide after police chase
Monday, 23 September, 2019
    Driver arrested for attempted homicide after police chase

    Monday, 23 September 2019
    The chase started in the Rue Vanderkindere. Credit: Google Street View

    A driver who was arrested on Saturday after a car chase through the Bois de la Cambre has been placed under arrest for attempted homicide.

    The chase took place on Saturday between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM, and started in the Rue Vanderkindere when a car tried to escape a routine police check, reports Bruzz. The car took off at a high speed, putting several other people in danger.

    In the Bois de la Cambre, the police fired several gunshots at the fleeing car, which finally stopped. The police arrested the two people in the car.

    The passenger was released after questioning, but the driver was referred to the investigating judge, who issued an arrest warrant for attempted homicide.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

