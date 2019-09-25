 
Schaerbeek to send bailiffs to parents for unpaid school invoices
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
    Schaerbeek to send bailiffs to parents for unpaid school invoices

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    The municipality has decided to send bailiffs when families have ignored three reminders. Credit: Pixabay

    The municipality of Schaerbeek will send bailiffs to 25 families who have not paid for the hot meals and after school care for their children.

    The municipality is still waiting for almost €12,000 in overdue invoices, piled up over several years by 25 families. For some families, the amount of money owed reaches €2,000, reports Bruzz.

    “For families that keep neglecting to pay, we have to be rigorous,” said Michel De Herde (DéFI), the Alderman for Education, to Bruzz. The municipality has decided to send bailiffs when families have ignored three reminders.

    The children will keep getting hot meals and after school care for now. “However, if we do not get any response from the parents in the coming weeks, they will risk a suspension for their children until the debt is paid,” De Herde added.

    “It is always better to take preventative action than to have to chase the money after the fact,” said Colette Victor, coordinator of the project ‘Samen tegen onbetaalde schoolfacturen!’ (‘Together against unpaid school bills!’) to Bruzz. “We recommend that schools first and foremost implement a healthy cost policy and, if necessary, propose to pay in instalments,” she added.

    Alderman De Herde pointed out that several social discounts exist for those in need, reimbursing school costs up until 75% or even 100%. He asked the 25 families to go to the municipality, so they can look for a solution together.

    “The step for the parents to talk to the school should remain as small as possible. Sending a bailiff will only push them further away, which will harm the school career of the children in the long run,” added Victor.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

