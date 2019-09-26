 
Cars barred from Saint-Gilles street during school hours
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
Latest News:
Cars barred from Saint-Gilles street during school hours...
Thomas Cook Belgium to announce dismissal of over...
Schaerbeek to send bailiffs to parents for unpaid...
New campaign to protect pedestrians from antisocial cyclists...
Thomas Cook: 220 employees will be repatriated to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Cars barred from Saint-Gilles street during school hours
    Thomas Cook Belgium to announce dismissal of over 50 employees
    Schaerbeek to send bailiffs to parents for unpaid school invoices
    New campaign to protect pedestrians from antisocial cyclists and scooters launched
    Thomas Cook: 220 employees will be repatriated to Belgium within two weeks
    Brussels wants commuters to ‘hitchhike’ to work
    Thomas Cook: Guarantee Fund organises 14 flights on Thursday for stranded Belgian passengers
    China-EU sports day celebrated at Place Schuman
    Man accused of sexually abusing granddaughter (8) could get 30 months in prison
    Liege man found guilty of stabbing his two children to death
    Thomas Cook: All branches were open today
    Tourists stranded in Brussels by Thomas Cook bankruptcy offered free Ferris Wheel ride
    Heysel Plateau urban development project faces significant hurdles
    Belgian’s surrogacy law under pressure after ‘Men Having Babies’ conference
    Kinepolis cinema announces Friends-marathon in Belgium
    New Red Cross campaign focuses on lonely seniors in Belgium
    EU approves cannabis-based treatment for rare childhood epilepsy
    66% of Flemish teenagers suffer from psychological problems, study finds
    Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business court ruling
    Rising sea levels threaten the Belgian coast
    View more

    Cars barred from Saint-Gilles street during school hours

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Rue de la Source, in Saint-Gilles, will shut down to car traffic for parts of the day. Credit: Google Street View

    A street in Saint-Gilles will shut down to cars during school hours, in a bid by the municipality to improve air quality and road safety and to push for the creation of car-less neighbourhoods.

    Rue de la Source, where an elementary school is located, will shut down to vehicle circulation from Monday, making the first so-called school street in Saint-Gilles, after similar streets were unveiled in Schaerbeek and in Brussels 1000.

    By closing down the street, located near Chaussée de Charleroi and Avenue Louise, two roads which see heavy vehicle and tramway traffic during rush hours, authorities aim to make it safer for children coming to or leaving school.

    The initiative is also part of larger ambitions by municipal authorities to phase out vehicles from some neighbourhoods in Saint-Gilles in the future.

    “In the coming years, I wish to work with regional authorities on car-less neighbourhoods, and give particular attention to pedestrians and cyclists,” municipal alderwoman for mobility, Catherine Morenville said, according to BX1.

    “The creation of a school street is part of this plan of boosting green mobility,” she added.

    From Monday, the street will be shut down every day from 8:30 to 8:50 AM and from 3:25 to 3:45 PM, with the exception of Wednesday, where it will only shut down for 20 minutes from 12:25 PM.

    Only street residents will be able to drive a car in the street during those hours, and they will have to drive at low speed.

    Morenville said that in Rue de la Source would act as a test and that in three months’ time, the initiative would be reevaluated if necessary.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job