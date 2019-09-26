 
Two arrests and one hospitalisation after fight in Schaerbeek
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
    Two arrests and one hospitalisation after fight in Schaerbeek

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    A fight broke out on Rue de Locht and Rue Gallait in Schaerbeek on Wednesday around 18:30. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Two people were arrested and one person hospitalised after a fight broke out in Schaerbeek at around 6:30 PM on Wednesday.

    The fight took place at the crossroads of Rue de Locht and Rue Gallait in Schaerbeek, said a spokesperson for the Brussels-North police, Mathieu Henroteau, reports BX1.

    The individual who was hospitalised is not in critical condition.

    The exact circumstances of the dispute are still unclear, reports Bruzz.

    An investigation into the cause of the fight has been launched.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

