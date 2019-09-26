Belgium in Brief: Sex workers in Airbnbs, climate strike classes and hitchhiking

Sex workers are using Airbnb in Bruges, Brussels commuters told to consider hitchhiking ( using a to be developed app) and an Antwerp teacher offers good grades in exchange for climate action.

Sex workers in Bruges are renting rooms through online platform Airbnb for work, in what local authorities say is the start of a rising trend to “keep an eye on” in the Flemish city. Read more.

The Brussels Minister for Mobility, Elke Van Den Brandt (Groen), wishes to promote soft mobility by encouraging commuters to use a specially developed app to ‘hitchhike’ to work as part of the Good Move Plan. Read more.

A lecturer at the Karel de Grote Hogeschool, a technical college, in Antwerp has been sent on sick leave after he asked his students to perform several acts for the climate in exchange for better grades, report Belgian media. Read more.

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Belgian tourist in the Canadian province of British Columbia in 2018. Read more.

Four men in Flanders whose car got stuck on the tracks in the middle of the night were pulled from the vehicle by rail workers moments before a freight train rammed into it. Read more.

The baby penguin, called Urban, managed to get out of his egg this week. This marks the first male born at the zoo in three years. Read more.

A man wielding a sword was arrested on Wednesday evening in front of a police station in Saint-Gilles. “A person got out of his vehicle. He brandished a sword and pretended to cut his throat,” Kathleen Calie, spokesperson for the Brussels South police told Bx1. Read more.

