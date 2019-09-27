 
Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek police station
Friday, 27 September, 2019
    Friday, 27 September 2019
    Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek police station

    Friday, 27 September 2019
    Credit: Twitter/New School

    Belgian rappers New School hit the Belgian media on Friday after a video of them filming a music video in a police station in Molenbeek circulated on social media.

    In the video, the group can be seen walking into the station with a garden bench, a camera and a large speaker box.

    Under the #ChallengeJeRapOuJeVeux hashtag, New School used the front room of the police station in Molenbeek to stage a scene in their new music video.

    Staff quickly intervened.

    “After less than two minutes they were asked by one of the reception staff to leave the commissariat,” Johan Berckmans, head of the police force of Brussels-West told La Capitale.

    In their lyrics, the group targets the Anti-Banditism Brigade (BAB), which is based in the police station.

    This is not the first time New School have recorded on an improvised set, having shot scenes on the Brussels Metro and Lidl, bench and all.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

