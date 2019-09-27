Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek police station

Belgian rappers New School hit the Belgian media on Friday after a video of them filming a music video in a police station in Molenbeek circulated on social media.

In the video, the group can be seen walking into the station with a garden bench, a camera and a large speaker box.

Oyé oyé 🚨👮‍♂️🚔👮‍♂️🚨

Merci à tous pour votre participation aux

➡️#jerapoujeveux🎙 #hommelibre🗽⬅️🧠Je pense que vous avez capté le délire Donc on va lancer le #ChallengeJeRapOùJeVeux

•Un endroit insolite •Un freestyle

👉🏼 tu rap envoie ta vidéo Freestyle #ChallengeJeRapOùJeVeux pic.twitter.com/Wl1BbvVuNj — New School BXL (@NewSchoolBxl) September 25, 2019

Under the #ChallengeJeRapOuJeVeux hashtag, New School used the front room of the police station in Molenbeek to stage a scene in their new music video.

Staff quickly intervened.

“After less than two minutes they were asked by one of the reception staff to leave the commissariat,” Johan Berckmans, head of the police force of Brussels-West told La Capitale.

In their lyrics, the group targets the Anti-Banditism Brigade (BAB), which is based in the police station.

This is not the first time New School have recorded on an improvised set, having shot scenes on the Brussels Metro and Lidl, bench and all.

Vous avez choisi qu’on freestyle a la rue neuve ?🤷🏻‍♂️ Ok on l’a fait✔

Vous avez demandé le Lidl de Molenbeek on y est ✔ Continuez à nous envoyer des idées😈#JeRapOuJeVeux #Hommelibre #rapfrançais #freestyle #NewSchool pic.twitter.com/BtA5y9vyhw — New School BXL (@NewSchoolBxl) August 30, 2019

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times