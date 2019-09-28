 
The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener it is
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 28 September, 2019
Latest News:
EU: Romanian candidate rejected before hearing...
Europe extends funding guarantees for Dexia...
The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener...
Price of Belgian real estate continues to increase...
Doctor in Liège region charged with four murders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 28 September 2019
    EU: Romanian candidate rejected before hearing
    Europe extends funding guarantees for Dexia
    The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener it is
    Price of Belgian real estate continues to increase
    Doctor in Liège region charged with four murders
    City of Brussels opens first ‘eco daycares’
    Three-hour power outage at Disneyland Paris hits Belgian daytrippers
    Cybercrime spike in Belgium in the second quarter of 2019
    Pilot project for fingerprints on Belgian ID-cards to start end of 2019
    Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek police station
    Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on Grand Place on Friday
    Over 40% of tree species face extinction in Europe
    Jacques Chirac: French Embassy in Brussels opens book of condolences
    Wallonia-Brussels not calling for State reform but ready to reflect on the future
    Flemish right locked in Twitter fight
    Suspicious powder delivered to bpost centre identified as flour
    High speed train companies Eurostar and Thalys planning merger
    Greenpeace ‘Rainbow Warrior’ drops anchor in Ostend
    Israeli minister in Brussels calls on EU to boycott BDS
    Brussels government announces 7 new top officials
    View more

    The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener it is

    Saturday, 28 September 2019

    One resident out of five living in Brussels has too little access to quality public green spaces, a joint ULB and VUB study revealed on Friday.

    The access to green space is significantly lower for those living in the city centre compared to the periphery, but the situation also varies greatly from one municipality to another. 

    Uccle residents are on average close to six parks, whereas 21% of people living in the capital region have too little greenery in their neighbourhood, while 4% have no greenery at all, researcher Philip Stessens said. 

    The model developed for the study included elements such as the surface of green areas, residents’ proximity to trees and vegetation and/or biodiversity indicators. 

    In general, Brussels is a very green city, the study authors said. Gardens, parks and forests account for about half of its area, and a third of these spaces are public. 

    In addition to better air quality, temperature maintenance in case of heat and an advantage for water development, parks are also a “cultural ecosystem”, for they are favourable to relaxation, recreation, aesthetic experience and contact with nature. 

    Indeed, ” shouldn’t quality access to such places be every citizen’s right?” Stessens asked. Among the solutions to reduce this green fracture, the researcher suggests in particular to find unused railroad tracks in order to transform them into parks. 

    This study is part of an ongoing project, and Brussels residents are invited to contribute via: www.co-nature.org/questionnaire .

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job