Train traffic between Brussels and Antwerp disrupted because of overhead line break

Train traffic between Brussels and Antwerp is heavily disrupted on Wednesday afternoon, as a result of an overhead line break.

When the break will be repaired is not yet clear, said Bart Crols, spokesperson for the NMBS-SNCB to Bruzz. “The trains between Brussels and Antwerp can only make use of half of the rail capacity,” he added, possibly leading to several trains being cancelled or delayed.

The IC-trains to Amsterdam will not stop at Brussels-Airport, and between the airport and Mechelen there are no trains at all. “This is pretty serious, with the evening rush hour coming up,” Crols said. “We hope Infrabel will be able to repair the damage as soon as possible,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times