STIB to limit vibrations at tram depot in Ixelles

STIB wants to reconstruct a part of the Avenue de l’Hippodrome, where the company has a tram depot, to limit the vibrations their trams are causing.

The residents of the Avenue de l’Hippodrome have been complaining about the nuisance of the tram vibrations since 2014. STIB will discuss its plans for the reconstruction with the residents on Thursday evening, reports La Dernière Heure.

The reconstruction, however, means that some parking space will disappear, which is not to the liking of the local residents.

“We are going to place new tram rails and vibration dampers, and we will reconstruct the pedestrian lane,” said Cindy Arents, spokesperson for STIB, to La Dernière Heure. “Seven parking spots will disappear,” she added.

The disappearing parking spots is a problem according to the Hippodrome Action committee and several local politicians. “There are not enough parking spots around,” said Benjamin Scheere of the committee to Bruzz.

“There are 13 parking spots for 400 families,” added Gautier Calomne (MR), chairman for the Ixelles local council, reports Bruzz.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times