 
French director’s lost dog found in Brussels after appeal by Star Wars star Adam Driver
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
    French director’s lost dog found in Brussels after appeal by Star Wars star Adam Driver

    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    The dog of French director Leos Carax, lost in Brussels, has been found. Credit: salmakia77/Twitter

    The dog of French director Leos Carax, whose disappearance in Brussels saw movie stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard launch an online appeal for help to the public, has been found.

    The dog, named Javelot, had last been seen near Parc Royal, where Carax and his team were filming a scene for his upcoming movie Annette, being filmed between Los Angeles, Bruges and Brussels.

    “#Javelot – #LeosCarax‘s dog has been found !! Thank you all,” CG Cinema, the film’s production company, wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the dog.

    News of his return came hours after Driver and Cotillard, who are starring in Carax’s new film, took to Instagram and Twitter to ask for help in finding Javelot.

    In a video posted on the accounts of Cotillard and of Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, Driver said Javelot was like a member of the family for the crew and offered anyone with information on the dog’s whereabouts a role in the upcoming film.

    “We will put you in the movie, we will give you chocolate, we will christen your child — we’ll do anything as a way of saying thank you,” he said.

    Producer Charles Gillibert, who shared the news on his personal Twitter account, said the dog had been found “in a little train station,” and thanked “all the people who helped.”

    No additional details on whether members of the public played any part in finding the director’s pet have been released.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

