 
Belgium in Brief: Night train to Vienna, headphone ban and missing woman found
Monday, 07 October, 2019
Body found in Parc de Bruxelles
URBSFA licensing commission orders Anderlecht to clarify Kompany's role
Brexit: Scottish court rules against forcing British PM to apply for extension
Teen climate activists' 'Sail to the COP' boat forced to dock in France
Travel Guarantee Fund will not pay back all...
    Belgium in Brief: Night train to Vienna, headphone ban and missing woman found

    Monday, 07 October 2019

    A missing Belgian woman has been found alive and well after a police appeal, a night train will run from Brussels to Vienna from January and a call is made to ban cyclists from wearing headphones.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Night train between Brussels and Vienna to run from January

    The Austrian railway company ÖBB has announced that it plans to run a night train between Brussels and Vienna from January.  More details about the frequency, exact route or prices for the new line are not known at this time. Read more.

    2. Ban cyclists from wearing headphones, says Antwerp governor

    A hike in the number of deadly road accidents involving cyclists has seen calls from officials in Flanders, including a former criminal judge, to ban cyclists from wearing headphones. Read more.

    3. Brexit: No postponement this time, Johnson warns French president

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Emmanuel Macron that there would be no postponement of Brexit, stressing that this is the “last chance” to get a deal, Downing Street spokesperson reported on Sunday. Read more.

    4. Antwerp port workers film themselves trying an intercepted drug shipment

    Police have opened an investigation after a video filmed by dockworkers in the port of Antwerp shows them laughing as one rips open a pack of intercepted cocaine to taste it before the drugs were seized. Read more.

    5. Missing Brussels woman (31) found following police appeal

    31-year old Brussels resident, Elise Verhaeren, has been found after an investigative appeal was launched by the federal police. Read more.

    6. Man (90) stabbed to death in home in Anderlecht

    The lifeless body of a 90-year-old man was discovered early on Sunday morning in his home on Rue Homère in Anderlecht. The body, which had several stab wounds, was discovered by a family member on Sunday. Read more.

    7. STIB launches bus driving simulator to recruit personnel

    A new app launched by Brussels public transport operator STIB/MIVB
    aims to recruit new bus drivers by allowing people to try a simulation of the role. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

