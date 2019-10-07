Belgium in Brief: Night train to Vienna, headphone ban and missing woman found

A missing Belgian woman has been found alive and well after a police appeal, a night train will run from Brussels to Vienna from January and a call is made to ban cyclists from wearing headphones.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

The Austrian railway company ÖBB has announced that it plans to run a night train between Brussels and Vienna from January. More details about the frequency, exact route or prices for the new line are not known at this time. Read more.

A hike in the number of deadly road accidents involving cyclists has seen calls from officials in Flanders, including a former criminal judge, to ban cyclists from wearing headphones. Read more.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Emmanuel Macron that there would be no postponement of Brexit, stressing that this is the “last chance” to get a deal, Downing Street spokesperson reported on Sunday. Read more.

Police have opened an investigation after a video filmed by dockworkers in the port of Antwerp shows them laughing as one rips open a pack of intercepted cocaine to taste it before the drugs were seized. Read more.

31-year old Brussels resident, Elise Verhaeren, has been found after an investigative appeal was launched by the federal police. Read more.

The lifeless body of a 90-year-old man was discovered early on Sunday morning in his home on Rue Homère in Anderlecht. The body, which had several stab wounds, was discovered by a family member on Sunday. Read more.

A new app launched by Brussels public transport operator STIB/MIVB

aims to recruit new bus drivers by allowing people to try a simulation of the role. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times