Brexit: Scottish court rules against forcing British PM to apply for extension

The Outer House of the Scottish High Court of Session ruled against forcing British Prime Minister to apply for a Brexit extension. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Outer House of the Scottish Court of Session ruled on Monday against forcing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to apply to the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline in the case of a no-deal outcome.

The court saw that Boris Johnson’s “unequivocal assurances” that he would apply for an extension in the case of no-deal were satisfactory, reports Bloomberg.

“There can be no doubt that [Johnson] now accepts that he must comply with the requirements of the 2019 [Benn] Act and has affirmed that he intends to do so,” said Scottish judge, Lord Pentland, in his published decision.

Related News:

The decision comes after the UK government promised on Friday that Boris Johnson would seek an extension if he had not secured a new withdrawal deal by 19 October, reports The Financial Times.

In related news, the EU has said that it plans to “take stock” of the UK’s proposed Brexit plan later this week, reports The Guardian.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times