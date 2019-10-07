Brexit: Scottish court rules against forcing British PM to apply for extension

The Outer House of the Scottish Court of Session ruled on Monday against forcing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to apply to the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline in the case of a no-deal outcome.
The court saw that Boris Johnson’s “unequivocal assurances” that he would apply for an extension in the case of no-deal were satisfactory, reports Bloomberg.
“There can be no doubt that [Johnson] now accepts that he must comply with the requirements of the 2019 [Benn] Act and has affirmed that he intends to do so,” said Scottish judge, Lord Pentland, in his published decision.
Lord Pentland @JudgesScotland says the court has to trust @BorisJohnson and @GOVUK law officers are telling the truth: he will obey #BennAct #courtofsession pic.twitter.com/qhpHlddKsi
— Severin Carrell, Esq (@severincarrell) October 7, 2019
The decision comes after the UK government promised on Friday that Boris Johnson would seek an extension if he had not secured a new withdrawal deal by 19 October, reports The Financial Times.
In related news, the EU has said that it plans to “take stock” of the UK’s proposed Brexit plan later this week, reports The Guardian.
Evie McCullough
The Brussels Times