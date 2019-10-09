 
Police look for suspect who groped woman in Brussels parking lot
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
    Police look for suspect who groped woman in Brussels parking lot

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    Police are looking for a man believed to be between 35 and 40 years old after he assaulted a woman in a public parking lot. Credit: Federal police (cropped)

    Federal police have launched a call for information on an unidentified man who was filmed assaulting a woman in a Brussels parking lot.

    Surveillance footage published by police shows a man standing next to the payment machines of the parking lot rush after a woman and reach out to touch her after she passes by him.

     

    The incident took place on an afternoon on 10 July at the 2 Portes parking garage on Boulevard de Waterloo, in the vicinity of a shopping zone near Porte de Namur.

    Police believe the man, wanted on charges of indecent assault, to be around 1.85 metres tall, of slim build and aged between 35 and 40 years old.

    At the request of the public prosecutor, they have launched a public call for information on their website.

    At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue shorts, a light-coloured shirt, a grey cap, black sneakers and a black backpack.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

