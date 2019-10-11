 
Brussels police station burglar released after arrest
Friday, 11 October, 2019
    Friday, 11 October 2019
    Brussels police station burglar released after arrest
    Brussels police station burglar released after arrest

    Friday, 11 October 2019
    The police station broken into in Dansaert. Credit: Google Street View

    A man suspected of breaking into a police station in downtown Brussels and stealing police gear and uniforms was arrested at the start of the week but has been released pending trial.

    The man, a 26-year-old identified as Bilal M., was arrested on Monday after a burglary that took place at the start of June, a spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor Stéphanie Lagasse confirmed, according to Bruzz.

    On 6 June a break-in took place in a police station in Brussels’ Dansaert district, with police reporting that name badges, uniform as well as a police hat. No weapons were reported stolen.

    Local media reports say that the man was able to enter the police station, which is not open around the clock, through a window or garage door left ajar.

    Arrested for questioning, the man did not confess to his actions, according to Bruzz.

    An investigation has been opened into the facts and the suspect, who has already been conviced for similar offences, has been conditionally released pending trial.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

