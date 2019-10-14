 
Man (42) receives prison sentence for physically violent behaviour with daughters
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 October, 2019
Latest News:
Man (42) receives prison sentence for physically violent...
Belgian IS member flees from Syrian prison as...
Police accuse Brussels city council of preferential treatment...
Google doodle honours Brussels physicist’s contribution to modern...
Man who put live cat in oven receives...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 October 2019
    Man (42) receives prison sentence for physically violent behaviour with daughters
    Belgian IS member flees from Syrian prison as Turkish offensive escalates
    Police accuse Brussels city council of preferential treatment towards leftwing demonstrations
    Google doodle honours Brussels physicist’s contribution to modern cinema
    Man who put live cat in oven receives prison time, fine and lifelong ban on owning pets
    Belgium in Brief: Antwerp station brawl, Eddy Merckx in hospital and over 400 climate protest arrests
    Anti-‘cordon sanitaire’ demonstration to be held in Antwerp on Sunday
    Eddy Merckx hospitalised with head wound after cycling accident
    Probe launched into ‘unacceptable violence’ by police against Extinction Rebellion activists
    Ghent wants to limit paved parking spaces in front gardens
    Belgian film ‘Adoration’ wins four awards at the Sitgès Fantasy Film Festival
    High carbon monoxide levels in Molenbeek house leave six people poisoned
    Over 400 climate protestors arrested in Brussels on Saturday
    Antwerp man arrested after beating transport employee unconscious
    Woman (88) victim of fatal stabbing in Antwerp
    Car crash destroys monument to WWII hero in Brussels
    Over 12,000 shops closed in Belgium since 2009
    Brussels takes aim at ‘illegal’ Airbnbs
    EU auditors: Overall low error rate in EU accounts but not in Cohesion spending
    Wallonia sees an increase in road accidents, security barometer reports
    View more

    Man (42) receives prison sentence for physically violent behaviour with daughters

    Monday, 14 October 2019
    The 42-year-old man was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine in Dendermonde court on Monday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A 42-year-old man from Saint-Gilles-Waas received on Monday a sentence of one year in prison and a fine of €800 for mistreating his daughters by way of physical violence.

    Between 2012 and 2017, if the children did not comply with their father, he would beat, kick and grab their cheeks and wrists, leaving bruise marks, reports Nieuwsblad.

    The man, who also pushed his wife down the stairs, was described by his eldest daughter as a “guerilla”, reports Gazette van Antwerpen.

    The family’s mistreatment was not known until June 2017, when the man’s wife ended their relationship and came forward.

    “I blame myself for not making the decision before, but I have always fought for my family and always hoped it would change,” the wife of the accused told the judge.

    The 42-year-old man argued at the Dendermond court that he was merely a strict father.

    The judge hoped that psychiatric treatment would help the accused to understanding his wrongdoings.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job