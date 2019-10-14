Man (42) receives prison sentence for physically violent behaviour with daughters

The 42-year-old man was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine in Dendermonde court on Monday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A 42-year-old man from Saint-Gilles-Waas received on Monday a sentence of one year in prison and a fine of €800 for mistreating his daughters by way of physical violence.

Between 2012 and 2017, if the children did not comply with their father, he would beat, kick and grab their cheeks and wrists, leaving bruise marks, reports Nieuwsblad.

The man, who also pushed his wife down the stairs, was described by his eldest daughter as a “guerilla”, reports Gazette van Antwerpen.

The family’s mistreatment was not known until June 2017, when the man’s wife ended their relationship and came forward.

“I blame myself for not making the decision before, but I have always fought for my family and always hoped it would change,” the wife of the accused told the judge.

The 42-year-old man argued at the Dendermond court that he was merely a strict father.

The judge hoped that psychiatric treatment would help the accused to understanding his wrongdoings.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times